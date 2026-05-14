The Baltimore Orioles made a roster move by sending Keegan Akin down to Triple-A Norfolk. This decision came after the activation of Trevor Rogers. Akin will now be a depth option for the Orioles in case they require an extra arm in the bullpen.

This move does not come as a surprise, as Akin has struggled to find consistency at the major league level. The Orioles are hoping that some time in Triple-A will help Akin further develop his skills and regain his confidence on the mound.

During his time in the majors, Akin has shown flashes of potential, but he has also had his fair share of struggles. By sending him to Triple-A, the Orioles are giving him the opportunity to work on his craft without the pressure of performing in the big leagues.

Akin will now have the chance to fine-tune his pitches, work on his mechanics, and regain his confidence on the mound. The Orioles believe that this stint in Triple-A will ultimately benefit Akin and help him reach his full potential as a pitcher.

While being demoted is never easy for a player, Akin understands that this move is in his best interest. He remains determined to work hard and make the necessary improvements to earn his way back to the major leagues.

Overall, the Orioles’ decision to send Keegan Akin to Triple-A Norfolk is a strategic move to help the young pitcher further develop his skills and regain his confidence on the mound. Akin will now have the opportunity to work on his craft and make the necessary adjustments to eventually make his return to the major leagues.