Column: Being Asked ‘Are You OK?’ in Fire-Ravaged L.A. – A Heartfelt Thank You

Questions abound around the wildfires still burning their way across Los Angeles, obliterating entire neighborhoods with an unfathomable speed and ferocity. What started the fires? Could we have avoided the carnage we’ve witnessed so far? Will we ever trust the evacuation notification system again, with all its false alerts, non-alerts, and inconsistencies from phone to phone?

But amid the chaos and devastation, one question has emerged as a beacon of humanity in the face of tragedy — “Are you OK?” This simple yet profound inquiry has been a lifeline for many residents of L.A. city and county as they navigate the aftermath of the wildfires.

### The Power of Connection: A Personal Reflection

As the flames engulfed the Pacific Palisades and Altadena, a wave of concern swept through the community, manifesting in countless messages of care and support. Friends, family, and even strangers reached out via various platforms to ask a single question: “How are you?”

For many, including myself, these inquiries served as a reminder of the compassion and empathy that still exist in the world, even in the midst of chaos. The outpouring of concern from near and far, from familiar faces and long-lost acquaintances, underscored the power of connection in times of crisis.

During a time of uncertainty and fear, these simple messages of solidarity provided a glimmer of hope and reassurance. They reminded us that we are not alone in our struggles, that there are people out there who genuinely care about our well-being.

### Coping with Chaos: A Community’s Response

While some may find the influx of “Are you OK?” messages overwhelming or perfunctory, for many, these inquiries have been a source of strength and comfort. Amid the rubble of destroyed homes and the lingering threat of new fires, the genuine concern expressed by others has been a beacon of light in a dark time.

As we navigate the challenges of post-disaster reality, from sorting through the debris of our lives to grappling with the emotional toll of the wildfires, the support of our community has been invaluable. It has reminded us that, despite the devastation surrounding us, there is still goodness and kindness in the world.

### Gratitude in the Face of Adversity

So, are we truly OK? The answer is complex. We may be frazzled, stunned, and mourning the losses we have witnessed, but we are also resilient, grateful, and deeply touched by the outpouring of care from those around us.

In the face of tragedy, the simple act of connecting with others has been a source of solace and strength. It has reminded us that, in times of crisis, our shared humanity is a powerful force for healing and hope.

As we navigate the long road to recovery, let us hold onto the gratitude we feel for the kindness of others, for the support that has sustained us through the darkest of days. In the end, it is not just the flames that define our story, but the warmth of the human spirit that shines through the smoke and ash.

Thank you to all who have asked, “Are you OK?” Your concern has meant more than words can express.