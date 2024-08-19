Nicaragua’s Crackdown on Civil Society: 1,500 NGOs Banned

Nicaragua’s government, led by President Daniel Ortega, has recently taken a drastic step in its ongoing crackdown on civil society groups by outlawing 1,500 non-governmental organizations (NGOs). This move, published in the official government gazette on Monday, marks a significant escalation in the suppression of dissenting voices in the country. The government’s actions also involve the confiscation of assets belonging to the targeted NGOs, many of which are religious organizations.

Targets of this crackdown include a wide range of groups, from the Nicaraguan Red Cross and Catholic charities to rotary and chess clubs, sports associations, and small traders’ associations. Even Catholic radio stations and universities have not been spared from the government’s repressive measures. The Interior Ministry’s resolution, as published in the gazette, accuses these organizations of failing to fulfill their obligations, particularly in disclosing financial information such as donations.

This crackdown on civil society is part of a broader trend of authoritarianism that has intensified under President Ortega’s leadership, particularly since anti-government protests erupted in 2018. In addition to shutting down over 5,000 civil society groups, private universities, and media outlets, the government has also passed regulations requiring NGOs to work exclusively in partnership with state entities. Furthermore, last year saw the expulsion of more than 300 politicians, journalists, intellectuals, and activists on charges of treason.

The crackdown on civil society has had far-reaching consequences, with many fleeing the country to seek refuge in neighboring nations like Costa Rica. Al Jazeera, an international news agency, has been banned from reporting within Nicaragua and can only cover events from outside the country. According to John Holman, reporting from Mexico, the suppression of human rights in Nicaragua has created a climate of fear that has forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

President Ortega’s rise to power dates back to his involvement in the Sandinista movement that overthrew the US-backed Somoza family dictatorship in 1979. After serving as the head of a military government, he was elected president in 1985. Despite being defeated in elections in 1990, he returned to power in 2007 and has since consolidated control over all branches of the state, quashing presidential term limits in the process.

While Ortega’s regime faces sanctions from the US and the European Union, human rights abuses continue unabated within the country. Last month, a group of United Nations experts condemned the systematic and widespread violations of international human rights law in Nicaragua. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has also called for an end to rights abuses, highlighting religious persecution, arbitrary detentions, and the deplorable conditions faced by prisoners.

As the situation in Nicaragua deteriorates, calls for international intervention and pressure on the Ortega government to respect human rights and democratic principles grow louder. The suppression of civil society, freedom of expression, and dissent must be countered with concerted efforts to hold the government accountable for its actions. Only through sustained advocacy and solidarity can the people of Nicaragua hope to reclaim their rights and freedoms in the face of escalating authoritarianism.