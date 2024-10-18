As the presidential race enters its final stretch, Vice President Kamala Harris is honing in on a key message for undecided swing state voters: that former President Trump is not mentally fit for office. Harris argues that at 78 years old, Trump has shown signs of mental decline, which she believes would make him more dangerous if re-elected.

Trump, on the other hand, has fired back at Harris, claiming that it is she who lacks mental fitness. His campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, has stated that Trump is the smartest leader the country has ever seen. However, Harris maintains that it is not just her questioning Trump’s mental acuity, but many Americans, including former supporters and military leaders.

The Harris campaign recently released an ad in battleground states, warning that Trump would be “unhinged, unstable, and unchecked” if re-elected. This shift in focus on Trump’s mental acuity comes as public polling indicates a decline in the number of Americans who view him as mentally sharp.

Concerns about Trump’s mental fitness are not new, with more than 230 healthcare professionals calling for him to release his medical records. Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic and social psychiatrist, has expressed worries about Trump’s behavior and has called for an independent psychological evaluation.

Despite these concerns, Trump continues to hold rallies and public events. At a recent Catholic charity dinner in New York, he made jokes about facing criminal subpoenas and criticized Harris. The Harris campaign responded by highlighting what they see as Trump’s unstable behavior, including mispronouncing Harris’ name and going on incomprehensible rambles.

Overall, the focus on Trump’s mental acuity has become a central theme in the final days of the campaign. As voters prepare to head to the polls, the question of whether Trump is mentally fit to lead the country remains a key issue for many.