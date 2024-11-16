Health officials have reported an increase in H5N1 bird flu cases in California and Oregon, with five new cases in California and the first known case in Oregon. The infections were transmitted from animals to humans, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

In California, the infections were among dairy workers, while in Oregon, the patient was a poultry worker. All cases were described as mild, and the individuals are believed to have contracted the illness from infected livestock or poultry.

California’s state epidemiologist, Erica Pan, clarified that the increase in reported cases was due to state reporting deadlines and not a sudden surge in infections. There is still no evidence of human-to-human transmission, and all cases are linked to work exposures.

The Oregon case was traced back to a commercial poultry operation outbreak in Clackamas County. The patient has fully recovered after treatment with antiviral medication, and there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

Since March, 52 people have been infected with the H5N1 virus, with dairy cattle and poultry being the primary sources. A teenager in British Columbia is hospitalized in critical condition after being infected by an unknown source.

Wastewater monitoring in California has shown detectable amounts of H5 in most sites, indicating possible sources such as unpasteurized milk, wild bird droppings, or contaminated animal products. Various cities and municipalities in California have detected the virus since November.

The rise in H5N1 bird flu cases highlights the importance of monitoring and controlling the spread of infectious diseases from animals to humans. Public health officials continue to investigate and track cases to prevent further transmission and protect the community.