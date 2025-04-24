chinese-carmakers-take-a-step-back-from-self-driving-technology

Chinese Carmakers, who have taken a step back from self-driving technology, are changing their tune at China’s largest auto show. The event started on Wednesday and has attracted over 70 carmakers from 26 countries and regions. Terms like “navigate on autopilot” and “advanced driver assistance” are now being used instead of “autonomous driving” and “self driving.” Safety has become a big focus for industry executives, with many emphasizing the importance of improving user experience and ensuring safety.

Not really sure why this matters, but technology provider Qcraft announced an urban NOA system on Wednesday. German carmaker Audi and Momenta unveiled an assisted-driving system for premium EVs on Thursday. Xu Lei, CEO of Nullmax, stressed the importance of not compromising safety for cost reductions. Cost is important, but safety should always come first. This is essential for the industry’s sustainable development.