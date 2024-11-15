150 million years ago, in the late Jurassic Period, the supercontinent of Laurasia was home to massive dinosaurs like Gnatalie. These herbivores roamed an open landscape of conifers and gingkos, with carnivorous allosaurs lurking nearby. Tiny mammals scurried out of their path as they navigated their world.

As time passed, the earth underwent significant changes, and Gnatalie’s remains eventually found their way to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Over the course of more than 10 years, a team of scientists and volunteers meticulously excavated the fossils, uncovering a treasure trove of ancient remains.

The fossils were transported to the museum, where they underwent careful cleaning, weighing, and cataloging. Through the dedicated work of preparators, the puzzle of Gnatalie began to come together. From a half-dozen fossil skeletons, a representative of the Gnatalie species was assembled, providing a glimpse into what this mysterious dinosaur may have looked like.

The discovery of Gnatalie was a significant one, as it was confirmed to be a previously undiscovered species. Plans were made to showcase this unique dinosaur in a new welcome center at the museum, where visitors could marvel at its impressive size and intricate details.

The journey of Gnatalie didn’t end there. The fossils were transported to Research Casting International in Canada, where the process of mounting the skeleton began. Using a combination of real fossils and 3D-printed replicas, the team at RCI meticulously assembled Gnatalie, bringing the dinosaur back to life after 150 million years.

Finally, in 2024, the long-awaited NHM Commons expansion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County opened its doors to the public. Gnatalie, the green dinosaur, stood tall in the new welcome center, captivating visitors of all ages. The name Gnatalie was chosen by the public, symbolizing the dinosaur’s connection to the earth and its unique journey through time.

As visitors marveled at Gnatalie’s towering presence, they were reminded of the ancient world that once existed and the incredible creatures that roamed the earth millions of years ago. The green dinosaur stood as a testament to the power of discovery and the enduring legacy of the dinosaurs that once ruled the planet.