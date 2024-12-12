last-survivor-of-pearl-harbor-attack-passes-away-at-100

Bob Fernandez, the last survivor of the infamous Pearl Harbor attack, passed away at the age of 100 in Lodi, California. His journey from a young, innocent Navy recruit to a seasoned veteran who witnessed one of the most devastating events in American history is a tale of resilience and courage that will forever be remembered.

Early Life and Enlistment

Bob Fernandez, a young man from San Jose who quit school after the eighth grade, joined the Navy in August 1941 at the age of 17. Full of innocence and dreams of world exploration, he never imagined the horrors that awaited him.

Surviving Pearl Harbor

On December 7, 1941, Fernandez’s life changed forever. Stationed aboard the USS Curtiss, he was in the mess when the first explosion of the Pearl Harbor attack shattered the peace. Despite his initial plans of going ashore that evening, he found himself rushing to his battle station, aiding in the defense against the surprise onslaught.

Life After Pearl Harbor

After surviving the attack, Fernandez continued to serve in the Navy during crucial campaigns at Midway, Guadalcanal, and the Solomon Islands. He retired in 1947, settling back in the Bay Area, where he built a family with his wife and raised two sons. Even after his wife’s passing in 2014, Fernandez remained resilient and independent, living alone until earlier this year when he moved in with his nephew and his wife.

Despite being hailed as a hero for his bravery during the attack, Fernandez always remained humble, attributing his survival to luck and the collective efforts of his fellow servicemen. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of courage, sacrifice, and the enduring spirit of those who lived through that fateful day in history.

As we bid farewell to Bob Fernandez, let us remember the sacrifices of all those who served and honor their memory by never forgetting the lessons of history they have imparted upon us.