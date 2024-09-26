Dick Moss, trailblazing lawyer who shaped MLB free agency, passes away at 93

Legendary lawyer Dick Moss, known for his pivotal role in establishing free agency for Major League Baseball players, has passed away at the age of 93. Moss, a pioneer in the field of sports labor law, leaves behind a lasting legacy that forever changed the landscape of professional sports.

A Champion for Players’ Rights

Moss’s journey to becoming a key figure in the fight for players’ rights began with his work alongside union chief Marvin Miller representing the United Steelworkers of America. It was during this time that Moss earned the trust of Miller, who would go on to become his mentor and close collaborator in the realm of sports labor law.

The landmark arbitration case that Moss is best known for involved Dodgers pitcher Andy Messersmith and the challenge to the reserve clause, a restrictive contract provision that had long kept players bound to their teams. Moss’s compelling arguments before arbitrator Peter Seitz ultimately led to the downfall of the reserve clause and paved the way for free agency in MLB.

The Legal Battle That Changed Baseball

The 1975 case involving Messersmith marked a turning point in baseball history, as Seitz ruled in favor of the players, upending decades of entrenched tradition. Moss’s strategic legal maneuvers and unwavering advocacy for player rights were instrumental in securing this groundbreaking victory.

Baseball’s appeal of the ruling was met with further success for Moss, as the decision was upheld in federal court in 1976. This legal triumph solidified Moss’s reputation as a formidable advocate for players’ rights and set the stage for a new era of collective bargaining in professional sports.

A Legacy of Influence

Following his pivotal role in the Messersmith case, Moss continued to be a driving force in shaping the landscape of sports labor law. His work as an agent for top MLB players, including Fernando Valenzuela, Nolan Ryan, and Gary Carter, further solidified his legacy as a trailblazer in the industry.

Moss’s commitment to advocating for fair treatment of athletes extended beyond the realm of baseball, as he also made significant contributions to labor law in other sectors. His involvement in philanthropic endeavors and community activism underscored his dedication to social justice and equality.

In his passing, Moss leaves behind a legacy of empowerment and advocacy that has forever transformed the world of professional sports. His impact on the rights and freedoms of athletes will be felt for generations to come, as his pioneering spirit continues to inspire those fighting for justice and fairness in the sports industry.