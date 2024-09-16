Suspect in Trump Assassination Attempt Wanted to Fight in Ukraine

The man authorities are investigating for reportedly bringing a gun to a Florida golf course while former President Trump played there on Sunday has a complex history that includes a desire to fight in Ukraine against Russia. Although Ryan Wesley Routh has not been formally named as a suspect or charged, law enforcement sources confirmed that he was taken into custody. Routh, 58, has spent time in Hawaii and North Carolina, where he worked as a roofer and contractor and was registered to vote.

Routh’s journey to Ukraine in 2022 to join the country’s war effort against Russia left him disillusioned, as he discovered he was not deemed an ideal candidate for military service due to his age and lack of experience. Instead, he turned to recruiting volunteer soldiers for the Ukrainian army. In a 2022 interview with a Romanian reporter in Kyiv, Routh expressed his disappointment in the lack of support for the war effort, questioning the state of humanity and the world’s ability to end up on the right side of the equation.

Political involvement and contributions show a varied history for Routh, who cast a ballot in Guilford County, N.C., in the Democratic Party primary and had voted in nearly a dozen elections there over three decades. His political party preference was listed as unaffiliated, and he made contributions in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary to candidates such as Beto O’Rourke, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, and Tulsi Gabbard. Routh’s social media presence also reflected his shifting political views, expressing support for Gabbard and Vice President Kamala Harris, while also criticizing President Trump and urging Republican challenger Vivek Ramaswamy to stay in the race against Trump.

Routh’s involvement in the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler County, Pa., in July was evident through his social media posts, where he called for compassion and humanity from leaders like Harris and Biden in response to the incident. His past criminal charges in North Carolina, including felony larceny and possessing stolen goods, shed light on his troubled history. Reports of Routh barricading himself inside a building with a concealed weapon and a fully automatic machine gun point to a pattern of erratic behavior.

After moving to Hawaii around 2018, Routh became involved in community projects, such as building storage units and “tiny houses” for homeless residents. Despite his charitable efforts, neighbors described him as erratic, citing instances where he shot chickens with a pellet gun and sprayed water at a neighbor’s dog. His trip to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion in 2022 seemed to have a profound impact on him, leading to a change in behavior upon his return to Hawaii.

Routh’s social media posts calling for action and support for the war effort in Ukraine reflect his deep-seated desire to make a difference and fight for a cause he believed in. His willingness to volunteer and even die for the cause demonstrates a level of commitment and passion that drove him to take drastic actions. However, his history of erratic behavior and involvement in criminal activities raise questions about his mental state and motivations.

In Conclusion

The case of Ryan Wesley Routh highlights the complexities of individuals who become involved in extreme ideologies and actions. His journey from volunteering in Ukraine to being investigated for a potential assassination attempt on former President Trump underscores the need for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive individuals to such drastic measures. As the investigation unfolds, authorities will continue to piece together Routh’s motivations and background to determine the full extent of his involvement in these alarming events.