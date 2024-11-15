The top U.S. diplomat in Mexico, Ambassador Ken Salazar, recently criticized Mexico’s security efforts, stating that the country is not safe and needs to invest more in security and increase cooperation with the United States. He emphasized the need to address the widespread violence in Mexico, calling it a significant problem.

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed openness to coordination with the United States but emphasized that Mexico would not be subordinate to its northern neighbor. She pointed out the inconsistent statements made by Ambassador Salazar, highlighting his previous praise for Mexican cooperation.

President Sheinbaum’s security strategy aligns closely with that of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, focusing on providing economic opportunities to at-risk youth to deter them from criminal activities. This approach, known as “hugs not bullets,” aims to reduce crime by addressing underlying social issues. López Obrador’s administration often downplayed the extent of violence and crime in Mexico, relying on the military rather than the police to combat organized crime.

Ambassador Salazar’s recent criticism represents a shift in his stance towards Mexico’s security policies. He specifically highlighted the need for more funding to professionalize Mexico’s criminal justice system, particularly the police force. Low salaries for police officers have led to issues of corruption and officers being influenced by criminal organizations.

The tension between the United States and Mexico on security matters comes at a critical time, with concerns about President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies, including tariffs, deployment of troops to combat cartels, mass deportations, and increased militarization of the border. Mexico continues to face challenges with gang violence, massacres, and assassinations, raising questions about the effectiveness of current security measures.

As the diplomatic exchange unfolds, the relationship between the two countries will be closely watched, especially in light of potential policy changes under the new U.S. administration. The criticisms from Ambassador Salazar have sparked debate in Mexico about the best approach to addressing security challenges and the importance of cooperation between the two nations in combating organized crime. The response from former President López Obrador and the ongoing efforts of President Sheinbaum to tackle security issues will be key areas to monitor in the coming months.