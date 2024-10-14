The nation’s COVID-19 vaccination effort has been falling short, with only 22% of adults receiving the latest COVID booster last year. This rate is less than half of the flu vaccination rate, despite COVID being twice as deadly. With concerns about long COVID and a potential surge in infections this winter, effective public health messages are needed to encourage immunization.

Recent research has highlighted a new reason to advocate for vaccination: COVID’s impact on intelligence. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that even those with mild COVID symptoms experienced cognitive deficits. Participants with long COVID had an average 6-point IQ loss, while those who were in the intensive care unit had a 9-point loss.

The study’s results, supported by earlier research, emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated to protect not only physical health but also cognitive function. Younger populations, who may perceive themselves as having lower risk, need to understand the potential long-term neurological damage that even mild cases of COVID can cause.

While public health messages often focus on helping others, research suggests that self-interest can be a stronger motivator for vaccination. The short-term side effects of the vaccine are a small price to pay for the long-term benefits of preserving intelligence and cognitive health.

It’s crucial to emphasize the cognitive health consequences of COVID, not to instill fear, but to promote an informed understanding of the risks involved. With uncertainties about COVID’s long-term effects on cognitive function, it’s essential for the public to consider not only surviving the virus but thriving after recovery.

Data highlighting the unforeseen risks of COVID should be particularly alarming to younger individuals who value their mental acuity. This should serve as motivation for all of us to strengthen our defenses against the disease by getting vaccinated.

Vaccination not only protects against COVID but also helps maintain cognitive function. As more than 95% of physicians choose to get vaccinated, it’s clear that vaccination is a smart choice for both physical and mental health. When deciding whether to get a COVID booster this fall, it’s important to consider the benefits of protecting not just your health but also your intelligence.