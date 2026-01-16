The Atlanta Braves lineup for the series opener against the Miami Marlins has a surprising change – Orlando Arcia is hitting fifth. While this may seem unusual, there are some stats to consider before passing judgment.

Since the All-Star Break, Arcia has a .401 wOBA, which is the second-highest in the lineup after Marcell Ozuna. Additionally, his .399 xwOBA in the same period is the fourth-highest, with Whit Merrifield having only one game of PAs and the other two top performers being Ozuna and Sean Murphy. Interestingly, the Braves had actually placed Arcia in the second spot in multiple games back in April.

As for the Marlins, their lineup may not be available yet. It’s understandable considering the challenges teams face in keeping track of rosters amidst changes and uncertainties. Perhaps they’re in a “Home Alone” situation, where someone may have been forgotten before the flight out.

It’s important to take note of these factors when analyzing the lineup changes for the game. Sometimes, statistics and circumstances can influence decisions that may seem odd at first glance. The Braves and the Marlins are gearing up for an exciting matchup, with both teams navigating through the complexities of the baseball season.

Stay tuned for more updates on how the lineup adjustments play out in the game and the impact they have on the outcome. The strategic moves made by both teams add an extra layer of anticipation to the game, making it a must-watch for baseball fans.