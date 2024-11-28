Three American prisoners who were held in China for years have finally returned to the United States. This news was announced by the White House and marked a rare diplomatic agreement between Washington and Beijing during the final months of the Biden administration.

In response to the release of the three Americans, the Chinese government revealed that the U.S. had also returned four individuals to China. Among these four were at least three Chinese citizens who were reportedly detained for political reasons, as well as a person who was wanted by Beijing for criminal activities and had been residing in the United States. However, the identities of the four individuals were not disclosed.

The three American citizens who were released by China are Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung. Swidan was facing a death sentence on drug-related charges, while Li and Leung were imprisoned on charges of espionage. The trio arrived in the United States late Wednesday night at a military base in San Antonio.

President Biden expressed his happiness at the safe return of the three men, emphasizing that he had personally spoken to each of them. This release comes after China released David Lin, a Christian pastor from California, who had spent nearly two decades in prison on charges of contract fraud.

Over the years, U.S.-China relations have been strained due to various disagreements on trade, human rights, security issues, and China’s assertive behavior towards its neighbors. The release of American citizens wrongfully detained in China has been a key point of discussion in bilateral meetings between the two countries. This recent development indicates a willingness by Beijing to engage with the outgoing Democratic administration before the transition to the new Republican administration.

In a related move, the State Department has lowered its travel warning to China to “level two,” advising U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when traveling to the mainland. The warning highlights the risk of wrongful detentions and arbitrary enforcement of local laws in China.

The release of the American prisoners has been met with praise from senators of both political parties. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas expressed his joy at the news, particularly noting the efforts of senior Biden administration officials in securing the release. Democratic Senator Charles Schumer, who had been advocating for the release of Kai Li, welcomed the return of the Chinese immigrant who had been detained in China since 2016.

John Leung, who was sentenced to life in prison on spying charges, and Mark Swidan, who had been imprisoned for 12 years on drug charges, were also considered wrongfully detained by the State Department. The return of these individuals marks a significant development in U.S.-China relations and highlights the importance of diplomatic efforts in addressing human rights issues and wrongful detentions.