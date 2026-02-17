A group of Vice President Kamala Harris supporters is aiming to unite Christian voters who are moderate and progressive. The group, called Christians for Kamala, is led by organizers John Pavlovitz and Malynda Hale, who believe that the conversation on spirituality has been dominated by the Christian right.

Pavlovitz, an author and activist, wants to reach out to Christians who feel marginalized by the current political landscape. He believes that the Democratic Party has relinquished the discussion on spirituality to the Republican Party and aims to offer a different perspective.

Hale, an actress and singer with a background in the Black Christian tradition, hopes to appeal to white evangelicals by emphasizing the importance of advocating for social justice causes. Despite the strong support for Donald Trump among White Evangelical Christians in recent elections, the group believes that there is room for change.

While conservative activist Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition acknowledges the strong support for Trump among white evangelicals, he also points out the lack of faith-based voter outreach by Democrats. Reed’s group is planning a large get-out-the-vote effort targeting conservative voters.

Michael Wear, who led religious outreach for President Obama’s campaign, emphasizes the significance of reaching out to religious voters, as even small shifts in support can have a significant impact. Wear raises the question of whether Democrats should appeal to religious constituencies or merely use them to motivate their base voters.

The organizers of Christians for Kamala believe that people of faith can bring their values to the voting booth while still respecting the separation of church and state. They stress the importance of encouraging individuals to vote based on their personal faith convictions.

The group aims to mobilize supporters through organizing and fundraising efforts. By bringing together leaders from various progressive Christian groups, Christians for Kamala hopes to build a strong coalition of Christian voters who support Vice President Kamala Harris.