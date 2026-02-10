Simone Biles, known for her incredible gymnastic skills and record-breaking achievements, is not only a champion in the sports arena but also in the real estate game. The 27-year-old Olympic star has been giving her fans a glimpse into her personal life, including her impressive real estate portfolio, through social media and the new Netflix series “Simone Biles Rising.”

One of Biles’ most notable real estate moves is the construction of a stunning lakeside mansion in Texas. The two-story home, currently being built from the ground up, will feature a game room, home theater, wet bar, and a balcony overlooking the water. The house will also boast a room with sliding glass doors offering picturesque lake views and a bathroom adorned with striking black and white tiles.

In addition to her upcoming lakeside mansion, Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, currently reside in a contemporary estate in Texas. This 370 square meter property, purchased by Biles in 2020, features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and sits on over an acre of land. The home’s open-floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinets, and an oversized island where the couple enjoys meals together.

Furthermore, Biles previously owned a traditional brick home in the area, which she sold to a family member. The three-bedroom residence, which was listed for $375,000 in 2018, showcased coffered ceilings, a great room, and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The property also boasted a formal dining room and a primary suite with views of the backyard.

On the other hand, Jonathan Owens, Biles’ husband, recently purchased a three-bedroom property in Missouri. The house, located in the St. Louis area, features vaulted ceilings, built-in shelving, skylights, stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, and a main-floor primary suite. The basement of the 1,400-square-foot home can be finished for additional living space, and there is also a two-car garage and a fenced yard.

Overall, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have made impressive moves in the real estate market, from building their dream lakeside mansion to owning contemporary and traditional homes in Texas. Their investment in properties reflects their commitment to creating comfortable and stylish living spaces for themselves and their loved ones. With their keen eye for design and quality, it’s no surprise that Biles and Owens have become just as successful in the property game as they are in their respective careers.