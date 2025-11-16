Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign seems to be fading from the public eye and losing support in the polls. His last public appearance was in Freeport, Maine, on July 9th, and since then, he has not been actively campaigning. While he has participated in virtual events and conferences, his presence on the campaign trail has diminished. Additionally, his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, has not been actively campaigning either.

Kennedy’s poll numbers have seen a decline, dropping from around 9% or 10% to about half that level after President Joe Biden exited the race. Financially, the campaign is struggling with significant debt, despite having $5.6 million in the bank in the last financial report. Kennedy recently expressed frustration with the challenges faced by independent candidates in getting on the ballot in all 50 states.

In recent news, Kennedy has faced negative publicity, including allegations of inappropriate behavior. A Vanity Fair article reported an incident in 1999 where Kennedy allegedly groped a former family babysitter. Kennedy apologized for the incident but claimed to have no memory of it. He also made headlines for an unusual incident involving a dead bear in Central Park years ago.

The future of Kennedy’s campaign remains uncertain, especially with Vice President Kamala Harris emerging as a prominent Democratic candidate. Kennedy has shown support for former President Trump and even suggested that Trump could win the next election. His campaign events have been sporadic, with cancellations and security concerns affecting his appearances.

Despite facing challenges and controversies, Kennedy has both lost and gained supporters in recent months. His endorsement from actor Russell Brand and praise from podcast host Joe Rogan have boosted his profile. However, ongoing legal battles, such as a trial in New York over ballot access, may impact his candidacy. If he fails to secure a spot on the New York ballot, it could be a significant setback for his campaign.

As Kennedy navigates the ups and downs of his presidential bid, the future of his candidacy remains uncertain. With shifting alliances, legal battles, and public scrutiny, the road ahead for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is full of challenges and obstacles that could determine the fate of his campaign in the 2024 election.