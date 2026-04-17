The United States women have made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the first-ever gold medal in the team foil fencing competition. This victory adds to the individual silver and gold medals they have already achieved earlier in the week, solidifying their dominance in the sport.

On day six of the Olympic Games, the USA women defeated Italy’s team with a score of 45-39 at the iconic Grand Palais. This win marks a significant moment for American fencing, as it is the first time a US team, whether male or female, has claimed the gold in a team event.

The final match was intense, with USA’s Lee Kiefer and Italy’s Arianna Erigo exchanging hits in the opening minutes, resulting in a tie of 4-4. Kiefer then surged ahead, putting the United States in the lead during the first changeover. Lauren Scruggs extended the lead further for the USA, maintaining a steady advantage over the Italian team until the end of the match.

After the victory, Scruggs expressed her shock and joy at making history with her team. She described the experience as “super cool” and “unbelievable,” emphasizing the significance of their achievement. Italy’s Erigo, who gave birth to twins just over a year ago, also reflected on her silver medal win, highlighting the journey that led her to the Olympic podium.

In addition to the USA and Italy, Japan secured the bronze medal by defeating Canada in a closely contested match that ended with a score of 33-32. The podium for the women’s foil fencing team event at Paris 2024 is as follows:

Gold: USA

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Japan

This triumph for the US women’s fencing team showcases their skill, determination, and historic achievement at the highest level of competition. As they celebrate their success in Paris, the team looks ahead to future challenges and opportunities to continue their legacy in the sport of fencing.