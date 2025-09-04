President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has commended the country’s military for their recent increased attacks on Russia, including hitting military targets such as airfields, oil refineries, and logistics. He expressed his gratitude to the soldiers and defense industry workers for their efforts in retaliating against Russian bombardments that Ukraine has faced for over two years since the invasion by Russia.

The Ukrainian military reported sinking a Russian submarine in Sevastopol, attacking a southern Russian airfield, and targeting oil depots in various Russian regions. The Ministry of Defence mentioned that the B-237 Rostov-on-Don attack submarine was destroyed, and the S-400 anti-aircraft defense system was significantly damaged during the attack on Sevastopol port.

Furthermore, Ukrainian forces hit an ammunition depot at Morozovsk airfield and various oil depots and fuel storage facilities in overnight raids. These actions are seen as responses to the Russian bombings and aim to make it challenging for the occupier to maintain control over Ukrainian land.

President Zelenskyy has been requesting permission from Western allies to use their weapons for long-range attacks on Russia in addition to targeting military sites near the border. He highlighted that Russian forces have used over 600 guided aerial bombs in attacks on Ukraine in the past week.

On the other hand, there have been reports from Moscow of tanks catching fire at a fuel storage depot in the Rostov region due to a drone attack. The regional governor of Belgorod mentioned that drones launched by Ukraine caused a fire at an oil storage depot there, although no injuries were reported.

In response to Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has significantly increased the use of long-range drones to target Russian oil facilities with the goal of disrupting Russian military operations and impacting the country’s economy. The Ukrainian government has been claiming responsibility for various attacks on Russian-held territories as part of their efforts to push back against the ongoing conflict.

President Zelenskyy’s support for the military’s actions reflects the determination of Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and respond to Russian aggression. The escalating tensions between the two countries have led to a series of military confrontations, with both sides engaging in strategic attacks and counterattacks in the ongoing conflict. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.