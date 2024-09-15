Diana Michaelson, a sophomore studying healthcare policy at Cornell University, has been a driving force behind the Green Schools Campaign in Long Beach, championing sustainability and clean energy initiatives within the Long Beach Unified School District. Her journey began in 2018 during California’s devastating wildfire season when she witnessed the impact of climate change firsthand. This experience, coupled with her enrollment in an environmental science class at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, ignited a passion for environmental advocacy that led her to found the Long Beach Green Schools Campaign in 2020.

Empowering Student Advocacy

The Green Schools Campaign was founded on the belief that students have the power to drive meaningful change within their communities. Michaelson and her peers recognized the urgency of the climate crisis and the need for immediate action to transition to clean energy. Through the campaign, they aimed to engage with school board members, district officials, and the broader community to advocate for a commitment to 100% clean energy by 2045.

Building Momentum through Collaboration

One of the key strategies employed by the Green Schools Campaign was collaboration. By working closely with local stakeholders, including school board members, facilities directors, and environmental experts, Michaelson and her team were able to develop a comprehensive plan for transitioning to clean energy. Regular meetings, town halls, and rallies helped to raise awareness and garner support for the campaign’s goals, ultimately leading to the adoption of the Green School Operations – Energy and Sustainability Policy in August 2022.

Sustainable Solutions for the Future

As the district begins its transition to 100% clean energy by 2045, Michaelson emphasizes the importance of ongoing monitoring and accountability. Effective action, she believes, requires collaboration between current decision-makers and future leaders, particularly young people like herself. By staying engaged in the implementation of the Energy and Sustainability Policy, Michaelson hopes to ensure that the district remains committed to its sustainability goals for years to come.

In conclusion, Diana Michaelson’s journey from a high school student in Long Beach to an advocate for clean energy at Cornell University showcases the power of student-led initiatives in driving meaningful change. Through the Green Schools Campaign, Michaelson and her peers have demonstrated the impact that young people can have on shaping a more sustainable future for their communities.