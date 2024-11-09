President-elect Trump is not happy with Governor Gavin Newsom’s efforts to protect California from the Trump administration. Trump took to his Truth Social account to express his displeasure, calling Newsom “Governor Gavin Newscum” and accusing him of trying to harm the state. This comes after Newsom called a special session of the state Legislature to prepare for potential attacks on abortion rights, environmental protections, and disaster funding by the Trump administration.

Newsom’s proactive approach highlights the strained relationship between Democratic-controlled California and the incoming Trump administration. In response to Trump’s criticism, Newsom dismissed it as a tired playbook of grievances without solutions. He is anticipating that Trump may curtail abortion access, dismantle environmental protections, repeal DACA, and withhold disaster funding. To counter these potential actions, Newsom is seeking additional funding for legal defense to file lawsuits and defend against litigation from the Trump administration.

The governor plans to fund the increased legal defense through excess income tax revenues, but the final amount will be determined through negotiations at the state Capitol. The special session is scheduled to begin on December 2nd. Trump criticized the policies of California’s Democratic leaders, blaming them for people leaving the state due to high costs. He also attacked California’s management of water resources and criticized the state’s handling of homelessness and rising costs.

In response to Trump’s comments, Newsom signed a law banning voter identification requirements by local governments and defended California’s environmental policies. Trump threatened to withhold federal firefighting aid unless Newsom agreed to his demands regarding water allocations. Despite their history of public disagreements, Newsom acknowledged that Trump is likely to be more aggressive in his approach as president. He emphasized the need for California to be prepared and hinted at additional strategies to counter potential threats from the Trump administration.

The relationship between Trump and Newsom has evolved from occasional praise to public disputes, with Newsom acknowledging that they are now on opposing sides. Although they had previously maintained a cordial relationship, Newsom’s recent actions indicate a shift towards a more confrontational approach in response to the incoming administration. As Newsom gears up for the special session and prepares for potential challenges from the Trump administration, he remains vigilant and ready to defend California’s interests.