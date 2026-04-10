China and Russia have been making strategic plans for the Arctic region, with dreams of creating a “polar silk road” for faster shipping routes. In the Norwegian port of Kirkenes, located north of the Arctic Circle, there are hopes of turning this town into a crucial shipping hub. The idea is to establish a new sea route from China to Europe, taking advantage of melting ice due to global warming along the Siberian coast.

Despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, China remains committed to its Arctic ambitions. The country sees an opportunity to expand its influence in the region and tap into the abundant natural resources available. However, China’s support for Russia has raised concerns in the West, leading to increased distrust of China’s “polar silk road” initiative.

In addition to economic interests, China also aims to export education to the Arctic region and has expressed concerns about people flaunting their wealth in the area. Furthermore, China is facing challenges with childhood myopia, shedding light on the country’s struggles with this health issue.

Overall, the strategic plans of China and Russia for the Arctic have geopolitical implications and economic opportunities. As tensions rise in the region, it will be interesting to see how these two autocracies navigate their ambitions and relationships with other global powers.