Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Key Events on Day 945

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues into its 945th day, the situation remains dire with ongoing fighting, political developments, and diplomatic efforts shaping the course of the war. Here are the key events that unfolded on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Fighting

The violence escalated as Russian forces launched a wave of drone and missile attacks on multiple areas of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine’s military reported that Russian forces fired 78 attack drones and six missiles across various regions during an hours-long assault from Wednesday into Thursday. Fortunately, air defenses were able to intercept and destroy a significant number of these drones and missiles, but the attacks still resulted in casualties and significant damage.

In the city of Odesa, a woman was killed in a missile strike, while 10 people were injured in a guided-bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia. In addition, Russian forces shelled a village west of the Ukrainian-held city of Kherson, leading to at least one fatality and one injury. The town of Slatyne in northeastern Kharkiv also suffered a tragic incident, with six houses engulfed in flames following a Russian rocket attack.

On the ground, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had captured Ukrainsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. This strategic town, located west of Donetsk, had a population of over 10,000 people before the conflict erupted.

Politics and Diplomacy

Amid the ongoing military clashes, political and diplomatic efforts were also in motion to address the crisis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden at the White House, where Biden reaffirmed America’s commitment to standing by Ukraine and ensuring its victory in the conflict. Furthermore, a high-level summit of 50 allies of Ukraine was announced to take place in Germany in the coming month.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris also expressed unwavering support for Ukraine during her meeting with Zelenskyy, criticizing her Republican rival Donald Trump for what she perceived as a passive approach to the conflict. Trump, who advocated for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, confirmed his upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy in New York.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of China and Ukraine engaged in discussions on achieving a lasting peace for Ukraine based on the UN Charter. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Russia-China ties in the midst of the conflict.

In response to escalating tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Russia’s decision to expand its nuclear doctrine as a warning to Western countries regarding potential consequences for any attacks on Russia. Additionally, Russia’s security service announced the arrest of six individuals, including teenagers, accused of sabotage activities on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence.

Weapons

The US pledged nearly $8 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, including Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) munitions to enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities. This significant investment in weaponry aimed to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and help the country combat Russian aggression effectively.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expressed support for Ukraine’s use of the weapons provided by the US, emphasizing the importance of Kyiv’s ability to target strategic sites within Russia using the latest military equipment. This support from international allies underscored the collective effort to equip Ukraine with the necessary tools to defend itself against Russian incursions.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with devastating consequences for civilians and significant geopolitical ramifications. As the war enters its 945th day, the international community remains vigilant in its efforts to support Ukraine and bring about a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.