Top 10 Players to Watch at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent, with some of the best players in the world set to take the stage in the UAE. As the tournament kicks off with a match between Bangladesh and Scotland in Sharjah, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the performances of these top 10 players who could make a significant impact throughout the competition.

Players to Watch

Chamari Athapathuthu: Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapathuthu, the dynamic all-rounder and captain of Sri Lanka, will be a key player to watch in the tournament. With her impressive skills with both bat and ball, Athapathuthu has been a consistent performer for her team. Ranked fifth in the ICC’s Women’s T20 all-rounder standings, she recently led Sri Lanka to their first-ever Asia Cup title. Known for her accurate off-spin bowling and explosive batting in the shortest format of the game, Athapathuthu’s experience and leadership will be crucial for Sri Lanka’s campaign.

Deepti Sharma: India

Deepti Sharma, the talented all-rounder from India, is another player to keep an eye on during the tournament. As India’s highest-ranked bowler and all-rounder in the T20 format, Sharma’s contributions with both bat and ball have been invaluable for her team. With 211 international appearances under her belt, the 27-year-old off-break bowler and left-handed batter has proven to be a match-winner on numerous occasions, including her standout performance at the Women’s Hundred tournament in England.

Fatima Sana: Pakistan

Fatima Sana, the rising star of Pakistan cricket, is poised to make a mark at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Despite her young age, Sana has already shown great potential as a fast-bowling all-rounder for Pakistan. With a minimum of 20 runs in her last six international innings, Sana’s batting prowess is complemented by her ability to take crucial wickets. As the young captain of Pakistan, Sana will look to lead her team to success in the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana: India

Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian team, is a seasoned campaigner who will be a key player to watch in the T20 World Cup. Known for her elegant stroke play and consistency with the bat, Mandhana has been a mainstay of India’s batting lineup since her debut in 2014. With 56 half-centuries in T20 internationals, the 28-year-old from Mumbai has the experience and skill to guide India to victory in the tournament.

Beth Mooney: Australia

Beth Mooney, the top-ranked T20 batter in the ICC rankings, will be a player to watch in the upcoming tournament. As an opening batter for Australia, Mooney has been a reliable run-scorer with two centuries and 23 fifties in 95 innings. With her wealth of experience and proven ability to perform under pressure, the 30-year-old will be a crucial asset for the reigning champions as they aim for another title.

Nahida Akter: Bangladesh

Nahida Akter, the talented left-arm finger spinner from Bangladesh, is one of the players to watch in the T20 World Cup. With 99 wickets in T20 internationals at an impressive average of 16, Akter’s bowling prowess will be crucial for Bangladesh’s success in the tournament. Known for her ability to take wickets at crucial moments, the 24-year-old spinner will play a key role for her team in the competition.

Abtaha Maqsood: Scotland

Abtaha Maqsood, the promising leg-spinner from Scotland, is a player to watch in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. With 54 T20 wickets at an average of 15 in 53 matches, Maqsood has shown great potential as a match-winner for her team. As Scotland makes their T20 World Cup debut, the 25-year-old spinner’s performances could be crucial in elevating her team to new heights in the tournament.

Laura Wolvaardt: South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt, the experienced opening batter and captain of South Africa, will be a player to watch in the upcoming tournament. With a wealth of experience and a strong track record in T20 cricket, Wolvaardt will lead her team’s charge towards the title. As the highest-ranked T20 player for South Africa, the 25-year-old will be a key player in their quest for success in the competition.

Sophie Ecclestone: England

Sophie Ecclestone, the top-ranked bowler in both ICC T20 and ODI rankings, will be a player to watch in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. With 126 wickets in 85 T20 internationals at an average of 14, the left-arm finger spinner has been a standout performer for England. At only 25 years of age, Ecclestone’s skill and consistency with the ball make her a key asset for her team in the tournament.

Hayley Matthews: West Indies

Hayley Matthews, the captain of the West Indies team, is a player to watch in the upcoming T20 World Cup. As the world’s top all-rounder and third in the batting rankings, Matthews’ all-round abilities make her a valuable asset for her team. With two centuries and 13 fifties in 96 T20 internationals, the 25-year-old has proven to be a match-winner on numerous occasions and will play a crucial role for West Indies in the tournament.

As the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 unfolds in the UAE, these top 10 players will be ones to watch for their exceptional talent and potential to make a significant impact on the tournament. Fans can expect thrilling performances from these stars as they showcase their skills on the biggest stage in women’s T20 cricket.