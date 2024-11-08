In the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, three suspects have been charged for their alleged involvement in the incident. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office of Argentina revealed that evidence of “illicit conduct” was found by the authorities. The suspects, who have not been identified, were charged with abandonment of a person followed by death, and supply and facilitation of narcotics.

Payne, a former “X Factor” contestant and solo artist, passed away on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires. A preliminary autopsy showed the presence of drugs and alcohol in Payne’s room, indicating possible substance consumption. The investigation involved multiple raids, testimonies from various individuals, and extensive analysis of surveillance footage and electronic devices.

Prosecutors allege that one of the defendants was with Payne daily during his time in Buenos Aires and has been charged with serious offenses related to his death. The other two defendants were charged with supplying narcotics, with one being a hotel employee who reportedly provided Payne with cocaine. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are considering ruling out suicide due to Payne’s state of mind at the time.

Payne’s cause of death was determined to be from multiple traumas and internal bleeding caused by the fall. Toxicology reports showed the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription medication in his system. His body has been released to his father and will be transported back to London, where fans have been mourning his loss and celebrating his music.

Plans for a posthumous release of Payne’s track “Do No Wrong” were put on hold after fans expressed their concerns. Collaborator Sam Pounds announced that the song will not be released until the family decides on the best way to honor Payne’s memory and donate any proceeds to charity. The music community continues to mourn the loss of Liam Payne, and his family has been given the space to grieve privately.

The investigation into Payne’s death is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident. The impact of Payne’s passing has been felt deeply by fans and the music industry, and his legacy continues to live on through his music and the memories shared by those who knew him.