Gallup recently released a report detailing the top concerns for American voters as they prepare to elect the next president. Interestingly, there is a clear divide between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to their priorities. For Republicans, the focus is on the economy, immigration, terrorism, national security, crime, and taxes. On the other hand, Democrats are more concerned about American democracy, Supreme Court nominations, abortion, healthcare, and education. Notably, transgender rights do not feature in the top concerns for voters from either party.

Despite the lack of importance placed on transgender rights by voters, former President Trump’s campaign has been heavily investing in ads attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for transgender rights. These ads, which have cost over $65 million, have been airing in battleground states as well as in deeply Democratic states like California. The ads claim that Harris supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, a statement that has been debunked as misleading by the Harris campaign.

Trump’s relentless focus on fear-mongering against transgender individuals is not only misleading but also dangerous. The ads paint a false narrative about transgender rights and perpetuate harmful stereotypes. The broader impact of this campaign of fear is concerning, as it feeds into anxieties about the future and instills unnecessary panic among the public.

The attack on transgender rights is not an isolated incident but part of a larger trend of moral hysteria surrounding gender-affirming care for minors. Several states have passed bans on such care for transgender and nonbinary minors, with some even making it a felony. Additionally, numerous clinics providing gender-affirming care have closed down, further restricting access to necessary healthcare services.

While there are no legal repercussions for spreading misinformation in political ads, the harmful effects of such fear-based tactics cannot be ignored. By demonizing marginalized groups and spreading false information, the Trump campaign is sowing division and perpetuating discrimination.

As the presidential campaign draws to a close, the impact of Trump’s fear-mongering against transgender individuals will continue to reverberate. The damage done to the perception of transgender rights and the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes will have lasting effects, even after the election is over.

It is essential for voters to critically evaluate the messages put forth by political campaigns and to resist fear-based tactics that seek to divide and discriminate. Supporting the rights of all individuals to live authentically and access necessary healthcare is crucial in creating a more inclusive and equitable society.