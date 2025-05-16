china-us-trade-war-escalates-with-pl-15-missiles-combat-test-scmp-news-highlights

Alright, so let’s dive into some of the big China stories of the day. First up, we have Beijing putting in some serious effort to boost its domestic economy in order to tackle the ongoing trade war. They’re really going all out to make sure they’re not too dependent on external factors, especially with the US trade situation being a bit up in the air.

Next, we’ve got these massive car-carrying ships setting sail from China, showing off the country’s export ambitions in the vehicle industry. These ships can hold a crazy amount of cars, which just goes to show the scale of China’s plans when it comes to exporting vehicles.

And last but not least, China’s military is not too happy about the US Space Force’s plans to deploy these “orbital carriers.” They’re worried that this move will only ramp up the arms race in space, which is definitely not what anyone wants to see happening.

