Four months ago, Thomas Homan, a former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Donald Trump, took to the stage at the Republican National Convention to issue a warning to immigrants living in the country illegally. Homan’s message was clear – illegal immigrants should start packing up and be prepared for deportation. This bold statement came in the wake of Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, signaling a shift towards stricter immigration policies.

Trump’s commitment to cracking down on illegal immigration was further solidified by his plans to appoint Homan as his “border czar” and Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy. Both Homan and Miller are known for their hard-line stance on immigration and were key figures in shaping Trump’s previous immigration policies, including the controversial “zero tolerance” policy.

While Trump’s promises of mass deportations and a crackdown on illegal immigrants may sound appealing to his supporters, the reality of deporting over 11 million immigrants living illegally in the United States is a daunting and costly task. According to the Pew Research Center, deporting all undocumented immigrants could cost upwards of $315 billion and take at least a decade to complete. The economic impact of such a massive deportation operation could be felt across various industries, particularly in states like California, which is home to a large population of undocumented immigrants.

In California, where over 1.8 million immigrants live without legal status, concerns about the potential impact of Trump’s immigration policies are high. Organizations like the California Immigrant Policy Center are working to protect immigrant communities and ensure that families are not torn apart by mass deportations. State and local leaders are being urged to strengthen existing protections for immigrants and invest in resources to support those at risk of deportation.

Despite Trump’s rhetoric about deporting criminals and dangerous individuals, research shows that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally are actually less likely to commit violent crimes than native-born Americans. The focus on deporting law-abiding immigrants raises concerns about the impact on families and communities, particularly in states with large immigrant populations.

Looking ahead, Trump’s administration is expected to prioritize completing the southern border wall and reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy to deter migrants from entering the country. While Trump has hinted at using military assets to assist in deportations, legal experts believe that such actions could face legal challenges and logistical hurdles.

As Trump prepares to take office, the nation is bracing for a new era of immigration policies that could have far-reaching consequences. The urgency to protect immigrant communities and uphold the values of inclusivity and compassion has never been greater. It is up to state and local leaders, as well as advocacy groups, to stand up for immigrant rights and ensure that all individuals are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their immigration status.