Training camps are now in full swing across the country, giving football fans a glimpse into what to expect for the upcoming NFL season. Yahoo’s senior NFL writer, Jori Epstein, recently joined Matt Harmon to provide some insider insights into the latest buzz surrounding the Bears, Packers, Commanders, and Cowboys camps.

Starting with the Commanders camp, Epstein mentioned that Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn are bringing a positive energy to the team. Moving on to the Packers camp, all eyes are on Jordan Love as he takes over the quarterback position, while AJ Dillon’s impressive physique has also caught the attention of many.

In the Bears camp, Epstein highlighted the unique connection between Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, hinting at a potentially strong partnership on the field. Meanwhile, in the Eagles camp, there seems to be a steep learning curve for Jalen Hurts as he adapts to a new offensive system.

Ravens fans can look forward to seeing Rashod Bateman shine this year, as Epstein suggested that it could be his breakout season. Over in the Browns camp, Amari Cooper has been quietly impressing everyone with his performance on the field.

Epstein also delved into the latest updates on big-name wide receivers and their contract negotiations, shedding light on the ongoing discussions taking place behind the scenes. Finally, in the Cowboys camp, there is anticipation surrounding a potential deal for CeeDee Lamb, which could be finalized sooner than Dak Prescott’s contract extension.

With training camps serving as a breeding ground for excitement and anticipation, fans are eager to see how these whispers and rumors will translate into on-field performances once the season kicks off. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates and insights as the NFL preseason progresses.