enhanced-surveillance-tools-in-china-target-telegram-and-vpn-users

The future of policing in China gonna be quite something, folks. Ya know, they’re planning to use artificial intelligence surveillance tools to keep an eye on Telegram and VPN users. Not sure why they’re so interested in what people are doing on those platforms, but hey, who am I to judge, right? This whole thing was revealed at an annual policing expo in Beijing, where they showed off these fancy surveillance gadgets. Sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie if you ask me.

So, this big event, the 12th China International Exhibition on Police Equipment, just wrapped up last Saturday. It was like a showdown for police and defence equipment suppliers from all over the country. They were all trying to score those sweet orders from public security departments. And get this, even research institutes tied to the Ministry of Public Security were there, along with a bunch of private companies. Talk about a high-stakes competition!

Now, the real star of the show was AI technology. It was like the main attraction, with all these cool products on display. They had everything from surveillance tools to criminal investigation devices to drone-jamming equipment. But wait, it gets even more interesting. There was this one technology called the “multidimensional intelligence analysis of individual extreme behaviour” that got everyone talking. It was from the Third Research Institute of the Ministry of Public Security. Not really sure why this matters, but hey, it sure sounds fancy. Wonder what they’ll come up with next!