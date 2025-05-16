China, like, totally reorganising its military education system and setting up academies for new service branches, you know? The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is like pushing super hard for modernisation, okay? So, the Ministry of Defence spilled the tea that the PLA Ground Force Service Academy is gonna be chilling in Hefei, Anhui province; the PLA Information Support Force Engineering University in Wuhan, Hubei province; and the PLA Joint Logistics Support Force Engineering University in Chongqing.

So, these academies are gonna be open for high school graduates to apply, and the admission programmes and student enrolment deets will be announced in follow-up notices, as per the cool ministry spokesman Jiang Bin. Jiang was like, “Yo, we’re doing this to adapt to the needs of restructuring military services and the military talent training.” Like, totally necessary, right? The new institutes are gonna give the PLA’s new service branches, the Information Support Force (ISF) and Joint Logistics Support Force (JLSF), some distinct channels to directly recruit high school graduates, beef up their talent pool, and train personnel to their needs.

Since 2016, the PLA has been going through a total makeover, you know? They’re reshaping the Chinese military build-up and improving their skills to fit modern and hi-tech warfare by 2027, as they hustle towards reaching a “world-class” military by 2049. Not really sure why this matters, but hey, that’s the plan, I guess. So, like, this whole revamp is a big deal for China and its military future, right? It’s like a major glow-up for the PLA, if you ask me.