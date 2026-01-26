Billy Bean, a former Major League Baseball player who made history by coming out as gay in 1999, has passed away at the age of 60. He was known for breaking barriers in the world of professional sports and advocating for diversity and inclusion within MLB.

Born in California, Bean played in the big leagues for six seasons in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He made his debut with the Detroit Tigers and went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Bean was also a standout college player, earning All-American honors as an outfielder at Loyola Marymount University.

In addition to his on-field career, Bean was a published author, having written a book titled “Going the Other Way.” He was a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights in sports and was one of the first former MLB players to publicly come out as gay. His bravery and openness paved the way for other athletes to live authentically.

After retiring from baseball, Bean joined the MLB commissioner’s office in 2014. He was appointed as MLB’s first Ambassador for Inclusion, a role in which he worked with teams across the league to promote equality and fairness for all individuals involved in the sport. Bean’s efforts helped create a more inclusive environment within baseball and beyond.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred paid tribute to Bean, describing him as a beloved figure in the baseball community. Bean’s legacy extends far beyond the field, as he touched the lives of many with his compassion and dedication to making the world a better place.

Bean’s passing is a loss for the baseball world, but his impact will continue to be felt for years to come. He will be remembered as a trailblazer, a role model, and a true champion of diversity and inclusion in sports.