It was a tense moment in Shohei Ohtani’s hometown of Oshu, Japan, just before Game 3 of the World Series. The residents were concerned about Ohtani’s shoulder injury from a previous game, but their spirits were lifted when he made a quick recovery and was set to play. Ayako Oyama, a 50-year-old resident, expressed her relief and even got the morning off work to attend a World Series watching party at the local auditorium.

The city of Oshu was buzzing with excitement, as Mayor Jun Kuranari and about 200 residents gathered to cheer on their hometown hero. Oshu, a city of around 114,000 people, is not a popular tourist destination, but it has a strong sense of community pride, especially when it comes to Ohtani. The residents see Ohtani as more than just a celebrity – he is one of their own, embodying the values of hard work and perseverance that the region is known for.

Local businesses and schools have embraced Ohtani’s success, with Ohtani-themed lunches and designated Ohtani Days where everyone wears Dodgers gear. The city has even organized an annual rice art festival, featuring images of Ohtani in his Dodgers uniform. Oshu has truly embraced Ohtani as their own, with pride and support evident throughout the city.

Despite Ohtani’s quiet performance in Game 3, the people of Oshu continue to support him wholeheartedly, regardless of the outcome of the World Series. As Tomonori Toriumi, an official in Oshu’s sports promotion department, said, “Even if Ohtani doesn’t win a World Series, Oshu will always love him.” The city’s unwavering support for their hometown hero is a testament to the strong bond between Ohtani and the people of Oshu.