A former Cornell University student, Patrick Dai, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for making violent threats against the Jewish community at the school. The threats caused significant distress within the community and led to heightened security measures on campus.

Dai, who pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year, admitted to posting threatening messages against Jewish individuals on an online forum. These messages included calls for violence, such as shooting, bombing, and assaulting Jewish students on campus. The threats were made during a time of heightened tension following an attack by Hamas on Israel.

The threats prompted a response from the Cornell administration, leading to the cancellation of classes and a visit from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Dai was suspended from the university and has been in custody since October.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York announced Dai’s sentence of 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence aims to hold individuals accountable for threatening others based on their identities and beliefs.

Dai’s lawyer argued that his client’s actions were a misguided attempt to draw attention to Hamas’ actions and garner support for Israel. She emphasized that Dai, who has autism, did not have violent intentions and regrets his actions. However, federal prosecutors maintained that Dai’s threats caused significant disruption and fear within the university community.

Despite Dai’s developmental disabilities and time served, his lawyer expressed difficulty in appealing the hate crime-related enhancements to his sentence due to the timing. Dai is expected to serve another six months before his potential release.

Looking ahead, Dai’s lawyer hopes that he will receive the necessary support services to reintegrate into society positively. Dai has shown interest in starting a cleaning business, reflecting on his time in custody and his skills.

Ultimately, the case serves as a reminder that individuals must be held accountable for their actions, even if they are going through personal challenges. The hope is that Dai’s experience will lead to personal growth and a healthier reengagement with society in the future.