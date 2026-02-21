The newly released body camera footage from the Butler Township Police Department reveals the chaotic law enforcement response to the assassination attempt on former President Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last month. The video shows the officer’s perspective as he encounters the gunman moments before the shooting.

The footage does not have audio initially because the officer had not activated his body camera at that point. It was only recovered afterwards. A timeline from law enforcement indicates that shortly after the officer’s encounter with the shooter, the gunman began firing. The officer then retrieves a long gun from his car, activates his body camera, and directs other arriving officers.

The officer who first saw the shooter recounts the encounter to other law enforcement, describing the gunman’s appearance and location. The body camera captures the chaotic scene as officers attempt to reach the rooftop where the shooter was positioned. Shouts for a ladder can be heard as officers work together to access the roof.

The shooter, identified as a 50-year-old former fire chief, killed one person and wounded two others at the rally before being killed by the Secret Service. In the aftermath, questions were raised about the lack of law enforcement on the roof and the handling of the incident by the Secret Service.

Additional footage shows the aftermath of the shooting as officers attempt to secure the scene. One officer volunteers to be lifted back onto the roof to join others in securing the shooter’s body. A long trail of blood can be seen, and a backpack is found near the body. The officer handcuffs the gunman as they wait for more backup.

Other videos capture the confusion and chaos that unfolded during and after the shooting. One video shows officers carrying an injured person to a tent behind the grandstands. Another video highlights the confusion among law enforcement as they try to locate the shooter and secure the area.

Overall, the body camera footage provides a detailed look at the law enforcement response to the assassination attempt on former President Trump, shedding light on the chaotic and challenging situation faced by officers on the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with questions remaining about the security measures in place and the overall response to the attack.