Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate hailing from Minnesota, is not your typical politician. While many public figures opt for luxury cars or sleek sports cars to showcase their status, Walz’s choice of a 1979 International Harvester Scout II speaks volumes about his down-to-earth, Midwestern roots.

The Scout II, produced by International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from 1960 to 1980, is a vintage SUV that has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Known for its boxy body, chrome grille, and round headlights, the Scout II exudes a practical charm that is quintessentially Midwestern. Walz’s Scout, painted in a striking glacier blue and bearing a license plate that reads “ONE MN,” is not just a vehicle for transportation but a symbol of his “One Minnesota” political slogan.

Walz’s passion for cars goes beyond mere ownership. He is known to attend classic auto shows, tinker with vehicles, and share photos of his Scout on social media. His dedication to maintaining and driving a vintage vehicle like the Scout speaks to his retro mindset and appreciation for craftsmanship. Gary Brown, an Orange County software engineer who has restored and sold numerous Scouts, praises individuals like Walz who appreciate the art of vehicle restoration and maintenance.

Moreover, Walz’s commitment to the automotive world extends beyond his personal interests. In 2023, he signed Minnesota’s right-to-repair law, known as the Digital Fair Repair Act, which aims to give consumers access to information and parts to repair their own electronic devices. While this law does not cover cars, it underscores Walz’s fix-it ethos and resonates with vintage car owners who value the ability to work on their vehicles.

Walz’s love for cars has not gone unnoticed by the public. His Scout has become a recognizable part of his political persona, with some even joking about him fixing the transmission on the campaign bus. Matt Hardigree, publisher of the Autopian, notes that Walz’s social media posts featuring his Scout and his dog create a relatable and endearing image that transcends politics.

The Scout’s revival in popular culture comes at a time when vintage SUVs like the Ford Bronco are fetching high prices in the market. The Scout’s unique history as a product of International Harvester, a former farm equipment company in Chicago, sets it apart from more mainstream automotive brands. Randy Nonnenberg, cofounder of Bring a Trailer, describes the Scout as an underdog in the world of classic cars, making it appealing to enthusiasts seeking a distinctive and affordable vintage vehicle.

As Walz’s Scout garners attention for its unique charm and historical significance, it also serves as a reminder of the intersection between cars and politics. Presidents and politicians have long used their choice of vehicles to connect with voters and convey a sense of Americana. Walz’s decision to drive a vintage American classic like the Scout reflects his values as a public servant and his commitment to representing the people of Minnesota.

In a political landscape where trucks are often associated with Republicans, Walz’s ownership of a 4×4 like the Scout challenges stereotypes and showcases his ability to find common ground with voters across party lines. While some may view owning a vintage SUV as a purely personal choice, for Walz, it is a statement of authenticity and connection to the everyday Americans he seeks to represent.

The resurgence of the Scout with a new model expected by 2026, under the ownership of Volkswagen, marks a new chapter in the legacy of this iconic vehicle. While the new Scout will adopt electric technology, departing from the traditional combustion engines of its predecessors, it will retain the styling cues that harken back to the original model. This development signals a shift towards sustainability and innovation in the automotive industry, reflecting changing consumer preferences and environmental concerns.

As Tim Walz’s 1979 International Harvester Scout II continues to capture the imagination of car enthusiasts and voters alike, it stands as a testament to his unique blend of passion for cars, commitment to his community, and dedication to public service. In a world where political leaders often seem distant and disconnected, Walz’s choice of a vintage SUV like the Scout serves as a symbol of authenticity and a reminder of the enduring appeal of classic American vehicles.