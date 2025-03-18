amd-ceo-promotes-deepseek-model-chip-compatibility-in-china

AMD CEO Lisa Su recently embarked on a visit to China, where she highlighted the company’s pivotal role in advancing the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of key industry players in the country. During an AMD conference for AI personal computers in Beijing, Su showcased the compatibility of AMD chips with DeepSeek’s AI models and Alibaba’s Qwen series, applauding these partnerships for accelerating technological advancements in China.

Su underscored the significant progress witnessed in DeepSeek’s model performance, attributing it to the team’s unwavering dedication to optimization. In the presence of representatives from Lenovo Group, Asus, and Microsoft, Su reiterated AMD’s dedication to fostering collaboration within the open-source community and building a developer-friendly AI ecosystem.

By actively promoting infrastructural support for DeepSeek’s cutting-edge models, AMD has garnered widespread attention following the successful launches that reverberated from Silicon Valley to Wall Street. The company has even provided detailed instructions for running DeepSeek’s V3 and R1 open-source models on its Instinct graphics processing units, further solidifying its commitment to innovation and advancement in AI technology.

AMD’s Strategic Positioning in the AI Chip Market

As AMD’s CEO Lisa Su continues to champion the company’s collaboration with DeepSeek and Alibaba in China, the semiconductor firm has emerged as a formidable competitor to Nvidia in the AI chip market. Despite initial concerns surrounding the impact of DeepSeek’s highly efficient models on AI chip demand, companies in China have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to acquiring processors to bolster their AI development initiatives and cloud computing services.

Su’s unwavering support for DeepSeek since its inception underscores AMD’s dedication to fostering long-term partnerships and driving technological innovation. By prioritizing compatibility with key industry players like DeepSeek and Alibaba, AMD has solidified its position as a leading provider of AI-driven solutions in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Collaborative Innovation and Future Prospects

As AMD continues to advocate for open collaboration and developer-friendly practices, the company is poised to spearhead groundbreaking advancements in AI technology. By embracing a culture of innovation and partnership, AMD aims to empower industry leaders like DeepSeek and Alibaba to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Looking ahead, the strategic alliances forged by AMD in China signal a promising future for AI development and technological innovation on a global scale. With a steadfast commitment to supporting the growth of AI capabilities in key markets, AMD remains at the forefront of the industry, driving progress and transformation through collaborative partnerships and cutting-edge solutions.

In conclusion, Lisa Su’s recent visit to China underscores AMD’s unwavering commitment to advancing AI technology and fostering collaborative innovation in partnership with industry leaders like DeepSeek and Alibaba. By leveraging strategic partnerships and promoting open collaboration, AMD is poised to shape the future of AI technology and drive transformative change in the tech landscape.