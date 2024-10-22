Two Navy crew members who tragically lost their lives in an aircraft crash near Mt. Rainier in Washington have been identified as female aviators from California. Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay “Miley” Evans and Lt. Serena “Dug” Wileman, both 31 years old, were the aviators on board a two-seat EA-18G Growler warfare aircraft that crashed during a routine training flight on October 15. The Navy officially announced their identities in a news release on Monday, after several days of uncertainty as search and rescue teams worked tirelessly to locate them in the remote and challenging terrain near Mt. Rainier at an altitude of 6,000 feet.

Lt. Cmdr. Evans, a naval flight officer who grew up in Palmdale and attended USC, was a veteran of two sea tours and participated in the first all-female pregame flyover at the 2023 Super Bowl. Her dedication to serving her country and her outstanding performance as a pilot and instructor earned her the title of Growler instructor of the year. Lt. Wileman, on the other hand, was just beginning her Navy career but had already made a significant impact with her infectious positivity and genuine care for those around her. She was known for bringing calmness and joy to any situation, whether it was through humor, a game of cribbage, or a comforting hug for a fellow Sailor in need.

Both Evans and Wileman had participated in combat operations in Yemen and spent nine months aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as part of Carrier Air Wing 3. Their achievements and exemplary service were recognized with multiple decorations for their combat performances. Capt. Marvin Scott, commander of CVW-3, expressed his deep sadness at the loss of these two exceptional aviators, highlighting their tenacity, outstanding contributions, and positive energy that they brought to the Navy.

The Electronic Attack Squadron 130, also known as the “Zappers,” stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington, mourned the loss of Evans and Wileman, emphasizing their roles as role models, trailblazers, and sources of inspiration for many both on and off the flight deck. Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of the squadron, expressed his condolences and stated that the priority was to support the families of the fallen aviators and ensure the well-being of their fellow Sailors and the Growler community.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the Navy continues to work on recovering the wreckage and determining what led to the tragic incident. The impact of the loss of Lt. Cmdr. Evans and Lt. Wileman is deeply felt within the naval aviation community, with their memory and legacy cherished by all who had the privilege of serving alongside them. Their dedication, bravery, and compassion serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel in service of their country.