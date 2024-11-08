The number 47 holds a special significance for Pomona College alumni and current students, as it is a symbol of pride and tradition for those who call themselves Sagehens. This number has appeared throughout the history of the college in various forms, from the number of students in the first graduating class to the design of the campus dormitories.

However, the recent association of the number 47 with Donald Trump’s political campaigns has caused distress among the Pomona College community. Trump and his supporters have embraced the number 47, using it in merchandise, campaign slogans, and even on their clothing. This appropriation has led alumni to feel conflicted about displaying their love for the number, as it may be perceived as a political statement rather than a symbol of school spirit.

The formation of the 47 Society on Facebook by Pomona College alumni reflects their shared concern and disappointment over the co-opting of their beloved number. Many alumni have expressed their reluctance to openly display the number 47 in fear of being associated with Trump’s political agenda. Some have even gone as far as removing stickers or delaying getting tattoos of the number until the political climate changes.

Terril Jones, a Pomona College graduate, shares the sentiment of many alumni, expressing concern that wearing his 47 hat may be misunderstood as a political statement. Despite these reservations, Jones and other alumni remain hopeful that the association between the number 47 and politics will fade over time, allowing them to proudly display their allegiance to Pomona College once again.

As the controversy surrounding the number 47 continues, it is clear that the tradition and history associated with this number at Pomona College run deep. The hope among alumni is that the integrity of the number will be restored, free from political connotations, allowing them to reclaim it as a symbol of their alma mater and cherished memories.