Infant mortality rates in the United States have seen a concerning increase following the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion restrictions. Researchers have reported that this change became noticeable just three months after the June 2022 ruling, with a higher rate of infant deaths involving babies born with serious congenital anomalies.

By the end of 2023, there were six months where the death rate for infants with severe anatomical problems was significantly higher than in previous years. Additionally, the overall infant mortality rate in the nation also saw an increase in three months following the court’s decision.

The findings published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics indicate that the Dobbs decision has prevented some women from terminating pregnancies that would have otherwise ended in abortion. Alison Gemmill, a demographer and perinatal epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explained that prior to the abortion bans, women had the option to terminate pregnancies in cases of severe congenital anomalies. However, with these restrictions in place, babies born with such conditions are at a higher risk of mortality shortly after birth.

Further research conducted by Parvati Singh and Maria Gallo from Ohio State University analyzed data on live births and infant deaths gathered by the CDC. They found that in the 1½ years after the Dobbs decision, there were 247 additional infant deaths, representing a 7% increase. The majority of these deaths were due to congenital anomalies, highlighting the impact of restricted access to abortion on infant mortality rates.

Singh and Gallo’s study also suggests that the increase in infant mortality rates could be more pronounced in states with strict abortion restrictions, particularly in areas where pregnant individuals have limited access to abortion services. The findings underscore the importance of reproductive rights and access to safe and legal abortion care in preventing adverse outcomes for both women and infants.

It is crucial to consider the implications of these findings on public health policies and the well-being of women and infants across the country. Access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including abortion services, plays a vital role in ensuring the health and safety of individuals and families. By addressing the barriers to reproductive healthcare and promoting evidence-based policies, we can work towards reducing infant mortality rates and improving maternal and child health outcomes in the United States.