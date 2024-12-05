California Raw Milk Producer Seeks FDA Role With RFK Jr.’s Support

Mark McAfee, the California raw milk producer at the center of recent bird flu-related product recalls, has made a bold move by applying for a position at the Food and Drug Administration with the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s transition team. McAfee, CEO of Raw Farm, LLC based in Fresno, shared with The Times that he has submitted an application for the role of “FDA advisor on raw milk policy and standards development.”

McAfee’s Controversial Past

The recent recalls of raw milk products from McAfee’s farms were triggered by positive tests for H5N1 bird flu among his cows. As a precautionary measure, his farms have been placed under quarantine, leading to a suspension of all sales of raw milk and cream in the state of California. Additionally, Raw Farm voluntarily recalled all remaining milk and cream products from stores following the outbreak.

Legal Battles and Public Health Concerns

McAfee’s farm is currently embroiled in 11 lawsuits linked to a salmonella outbreak that affected 171 individuals in California between October of last year and May of this year. Bill Marler, a food safety lawyer from the Seattle area, highlighted the severity of the situation by referring to the potential appointment of McAfee to a federal food advisory position as a “Clown Car.”

Implications of McAfee’s Potential Role

Amidst the controversy surrounding McAfee’s farm and product recalls, the news of his application for an FDA advisory role has sparked mixed reactions. President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of Kennedy to lead the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the FDA, CDC, NIH, and other agencies, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Kennedy’s advocacy for raw milk and criticism of FDA policies restricting interstate sales of the product align with McAfee’s interests.

McAfee, who is the largest raw milk producer in the nation, maintains 1,800 dairy cows on two farms and offers a range of raw milk products like whole milk, cream, kefir, and cheese. While these products are permitted for sale within California, they cannot be distributed across state lines due to FDA regulations. Interestingly, McAfee’s pet food product line is exempt from FDA oversight and can be sold outside California with appropriate warning labels.

In an effort to promote safe raw milk production standards, McAfee serves as the president of the Raw Milk Institute, an educational and advocacy organization supporting dairy farmers in adopting best practices. Despite his enthusiasm for potential policy changes under Kennedy’s leadership, McAfee emphasizes the importance of maintaining high standards and farmer training in the raw milk industry.

McAfee’s Commitment to Safety

McAfee’s dedication to ensuring the safety and quality of his raw milk products is evident in his stringent testing and production processes. His farm undergoes frequent testing for foodborne pathogens, and he implements rigorous cleaning and chilling procedures to safeguard the milk from contamination. Despite these efforts, health experts caution against consuming raw milk due to the inherent risks of bacterial infections.

Since 2006, Raw Farm has been involved in multiple recalls stemming from bacterial contamination, including E. coli, listeria, campylobacter, and salmonella. The outbreaks have resulted in severe illnesses, including cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome and kidney failure. McAfee’s proposal for a certification program and food liability insurance for raw milk producers reflects his commitment to enhancing safety measures in the industry.

As McAfee navigates the complexities of potential FDA involvement and regulatory changes, the future of raw milk production and consumption remains uncertain. While his vision for a more inclusive and structured approach to raw milk policies is ambitious, the challenges posed by public health concerns and legal battles underscore the importance of prioritizing consumer safety above all else.