Haiti has been plagued by a surge in gang violence, with over 3,600 lives lost in the first half of 2021 alone, according to data from the United Nations. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has sounded the alarm on the dire situation in the country, calling for a crackdown on arms trafficking that fuels criminality and exacerbates the humanitarian crisis.

The death toll in Haiti this year includes 100 children, highlighting the devastating impact of the ongoing gang violence. UN rights chief Volker Turk emphasized the need to put an end to the senseless violence that has gripped the nation. The situation in Haiti has been further exacerbated by powerful armed groups with ties to political and business leaders vying for control and influence.

The violence escalated dramatically at the end of February when gangs launched attacks on prisons and other state institutions in the capital, Port-au-Prince. The UN report documented serious human rights violations and abuses occurring in Port-au-Prince and the Artibonite Department, as well as escalating violence in the southern part of the West Department.

One of the key factors fueling the violence in Haiti is arms trafficking, primarily from the United States, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. The poorly monitored airspaces, coastlines, and porous borders in the region have allowed gangs to obtain high-caliber weapons, drones, boats, and an endless supply of ammunition. Turk urged the international community to implement a global arms embargo, travel bans, and asset freeze programs to stem the flow of weapons into the country.

Challenges in Addressing Gang Violence

International Response and Peacekeeping Efforts

Haiti’s Call for Continued Support

The surge in violence in Haiti led to the resignation of the country’s unelected prime minister, the formation of a transitional presidential council, and the deployment of a UN-backed multinational force known as the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS). Despite pledges from 10 countries to provide over 3,100 troops to the MSS, only 430 have been deployed thus far.

The MSS was established to help address the escalating violence in Haiti, but its one-year mandate is set to expire soon. The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on whether to renew the mission on September 30. Haiti has requested that the MSS be transformed into a formal peacekeeping mission to ensure stable funding and capacity to address the ongoing crisis.

Haiti’s interim prime minister, Garry Conille, has called for international support at the UN General Assembly in New York, emphasizing the urgent need for assistance in combating the criminal gangs wreaking havoc in the country. The number of internally displaced persons in Haiti has nearly doubled in the past six months, with over 700,000 people forced to flee their homes due to the violence. Additionally, an estimated 1.6 million people are facing emergency food insecurity in the country.

In conclusion, the situation in Haiti remains dire, with ongoing gang violence claiming thousands of lives and displacing countless individuals. The international community must come together to support Haiti in its efforts to combat armed groups and restore peace and stability to the nation. By addressing arms trafficking, providing adequate resources to peacekeeping efforts, and offering humanitarian aid, we can help alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people and work towards a brighter future for the country.