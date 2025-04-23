european-parliament-in-talks-with-china-to-remove-sanctions

The European Parliament, who are apparently in the “final stages” of talks with China, might possibly be making moves to lift sanctions on its members. A spokesperson for the lawmaking body revealed, “Discussions with the Chinese authorities are still going on and are almost done.” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola plans to inform group leaders once China officially confirms the lifting of sanctions. Not really sure why this matters, but apparently, it has always been the EP’s goal to lift sanctions and restore relations with China. According to Rhodium Group senior adviser Noah Barkin, who first spilled the beans on LinkedIn, Metsola has had multiple meetings with the Chinese ambassador and put in a lot of effort over the past weeks to make this happen. The Chinese government slapped sanctions on some MEPs in 2021 as a response to the EU sanctioning some Chinese officials and entities for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.