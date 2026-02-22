The Kansas City Royals recently made a roster move by activating right-hander Michael Lorenzen and sending right-hander Jonathan Bowlan to Triple-A Omaha. Lorenzen, who is 32 years old, was acquired from the Texas Rangers in a trade and is set to make his debut for the Royals this Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.

During his time with the Rangers this season, Lorenzen appeared in 19 games, making 18 starts, and had a record of 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA. Throughout his career, which has spanned multiple teams including the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, and now the Rangers, he has accumulated a record of 45-44 with a 4.08 ERA in 361 appearances, including 87 starts.

The Royals acquired Lorenzen in exchange for left-hander Walter Pennington, showing their commitment to strengthening their pitching staff. On the other hand, Bowlan, who is 27 years old, was called up earlier in the week but did not have an opportunity to pitch. His only appearance this season was on April 29, where he struggled, giving up four runs in just 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This move signifies the Royals’ desire to add experience and depth to their pitching rotation as they continue to compete in the league. Lorenzen’s addition brings a veteran presence to the team, and his upcoming debut is highly anticipated by fans and analysts alike. As for Bowlan, he will have the chance to refine his skills and work on his performance in the minor leagues before potentially returning to the major league roster.

Overall, the Royals’ decision to activate Lorenzen and make room for him by sending Bowlan to Triple-A showcases their dedication to improving and optimizing their lineup for the remainder of the season. Fans can look forward to seeing how Lorenzen will contribute to the team and make an impact in his debut game against the Tigers.