Madonna Raffini, a retiree from Nevada, recently shared her experience while shopping for groceries for herself and her 96-year-old mother. She expressed her shock at the high prices of meat, mentioning that she can no longer afford to buy beef or chicken due to the soaring costs. This economic concern has become a significant issue for her ahead of the 2024 election.

On the other hand, Audrey Dempsey, a small-business owner, and her husband have been struggling to keep their business afloat after the pandemic severely impacted their operations. Despite the economic recovery in the nation, many of their previous clients have not returned, leading to financial challenges. Dempsey, a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, believes that the Democrats will provide relief for working-class Americans like herself.

The economic anxiety felt by residents like Raffini and Dempsey is reflective of the broader sentiment among voters in Nevada as the 2024 election approaches. Issues such as inflation, lack of affordable housing, rising gas prices, and concerns about stable employment and wages are dominating conversations among voters in the state.

Nevada, known for its reliance on tourism, was hit hard by the pandemic, with casinos closing and the state experiencing one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. While the economy has shown signs of recovery, challenges persist, especially in sectors like housing and employment.

David Fott, a political science expert at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, highlighted the discrepancy between positive economic indicators and the lingering feelings of economic distress among Nevadans. Factors such as high housing costs and unemployment rates continue to weigh on the state’s residents, creating a sense of unease about the future.

In addition to economic concerns, Nevada is also grappling with issues like rising fuel and food prices. The proposed merger of two major grocery chains has raised fears of reduced competition and higher food prices, further exacerbating the financial burden on residents.

Furthermore, the upcoming election in Nevada is shaping up to be closely contested, with both parties investing heavily in campaigning efforts. Polls indicate a tight race between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, with economic issues taking center stage as the top priority for voters in the state.

As the candidates and political parties intensify their efforts to win over Nevada voters, residents like Raffini and Dempsey remain divided on who they believe can address the economic challenges facing the state. While their political preferences differ, their shared concerns about the economy underscore the importance of addressing these issues in the upcoming election to ensure a better future for all Nevadans.