China’s central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, recently made a significant offer to deepen cooperation with emerging economies on various financial issues and help them gain a more prominent voice in global financial governance during his speeches in Saudi Arabia. This move marks a pivotal moment in China’s efforts to strengthen its position in the global financial landscape.

During a meeting with central bank governors from the Gulf region, Pan pledged to collaborate with Gulf states to promote currency stability, expand bilateral financial investment, and establish integrated payment systems. Additionally, China expressed its commitment to working with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members on initiatives related to digital currency and anti-money laundering efforts. Pan’s statements, as outlined in a news release by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), underscore China’s ongoing efforts to internationalize its currency, reduce dependence on the US dollar, and bolster its financial autonomy to support global trade and investment.

Furthermore, Pan addressed an audience at a conference organized by the International Monetary Fund and the Saudi Finance Ministry in Alula, Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the importance of emerging markets increasing their exchange rate flexibility and enhancing cooperation to safeguard financial stability amid heightened currency volatility. Pan highlighted the challenges faced by emerging markets, including geopolitical risks, economic fragmentation, trade protectionism, slowing medium-term growth, financial market volatility, cross-border capital flow pressures, and escalating global debt risks.

