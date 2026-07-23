Today on Wake Up Woodward, we had a great lineup with Matt Broder, Kool-Aid, JB, and Kenny G. Jordan Love has signed an extension with the Green Bay Packers, which is big news in the NFL world. Pro Football Focus has also released a list of the top 10 players under the age of 25, sparking discussions among fans.

The Detroit Tigers are making moves, but there are concerns about the continued injuries of promising players. Are these injuries hindering the team’s progress, or is it just a temporary setback?

JB shared what’s currently trending in the world of sports, covering topics like the Detroit Lions, the NFL Draft, and the upcoming NFL Playoffs. Fans can stay updated on all the latest news and join the conversation by becoming a member of Woodward Sports.

For those who missed the show, you can watch our live broadcasts on YouTube every day of the week. Wake Up Woodward airs from Monday to Friday at 8am-10am, followed by Big D Energy from 11am-1pm, Ermanni and Edwards from 2pm-4pm, and Woodward Heavyweights from 5pm-7pm.

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