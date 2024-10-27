Former President Trump is set to headline a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, a historic venue that has hosted iconic events over the years. This rally marks the end of his presidential campaign, mirroring the start of his campaign in 2015 at Trump Tower in New York City.

The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with appearances from celebrities, elected officials, and Trump’s family and friends. Among the speakers are Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., daughter-in-law Lara Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Both Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, have been making campaign stops in states that are traditionally partisan strongholds. Harris recently received an endorsement from Beyoncé in Houston, while Trump has been rallying in California and New York to shore up support.

Despite the partisan leanings of these states, they are home to millions of Republican voters. Trump is reportedly looking to increase his share of the popular vote and is also focusing on competitive congressional races in California and New York that could impact control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Harris, on the other hand, has been visiting key swing states like Pennsylvania as part of the Democrats’ voter turnout efforts. She has been engaging with Black voters and local communities to rally support for the upcoming election.

In the coming days, Harris is scheduled to campaign in several states, including Michigan, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona. She is expected to deliver her closing argument near the White House, while Trump plans to hold rallies in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Virginia.

The race to the finish line is heating up as both candidates make their final push to secure support and turn out voters ahead of the November election. Stay tuned for more updates and developments as the campaign season reaches its climax.