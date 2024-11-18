President Biden has made a significant change in U.S. policy towards Ukraine, allowing them to use long-range missiles to target deeper inside Russia. This move comes as Ukraine continues to face deadly missile attacks from Russia, and after months of pleading for permission to use longer-range weaponry. The decision has sparked anger from Moscow, with the Kremlin warning of potential escalation and suggesting that the U.S. and its NATO allies could be at war with Russia if Ukraine strikes deep inside Russian territory.

The system in question is the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), with a range of about 190 miles. This isn’t the first time American weapons have been used by Ukraine inside Russia, as they previously used the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to strike at targets across the border. Analysts believe that the use of ATACMS could give Ukraine more ability to defend against Russian attacks, but there are concerns about limitations and the potential for Trump to retract the permission once he takes office.

Ukrainian officials have welcomed the decision but some believe it may be too little, too late. President Zelensky emphasized that actions speak louder than words and suggested that the missiles themselves will convey their message. The terms of use for the missiles have not been made public, raising questions about the specific targets and limitations for Ukraine.

The U.S. presidential transition adds another layer of complexity to the situation. President Trump has expressed little interest in continuing a costly war that he views as pointless, but he may seek to strike a deal with Russia early in his term. This could put pressure on Ukraine to make concessions that they have previously rejected, such as permanent loss of territory and neutral status. The transition period also poses a threat to Ukraine, as Russia may take advantage of the uncertainty to further destabilize the country’s infrastructure.

Overall, Biden’s approval of Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles has significant implications for U.S.-Russia relations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The decision reflects a shift in U.S. policy towards supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression, but the long-term effects remain uncertain. As the situation continues to evolve, it will be critical to monitor how both Russia and Ukraine respond to this development and whether it leads to a de-escalation or further conflict in the region.