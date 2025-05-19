china-accelerates-pakistan-dam-construction-beidou-milestone-top-news-by-scmp

China’s manufacturing sector seems to be holding up pretty well, despite those pesky US tariffs that have been causing a bit of a stir. Consumption, on the other hand, has softened a bit, but hey, can’t win ’em all, right? It’s a tough world out there for the Chinese economy, but they’re doing their best to soldier on through.

Over in Pakistan, things are getting a bit heated after India threatened to cut off their water supplies. In response, China has decided to kick things into high gear and speed up the construction of a dam. It’s all part of their grand plan to show India that they mean business and won’t be pushed around.

And let’s not forget about BeiDou, China’s very own version of GPS. This bad boy is being used over a trillion times a day, which is pretty darn impressive if you ask me. It’s like the Chinese are saying, “Move over, GPS, we’ve got our own thing going on here.” And with nearly US$80 billion of economic output last year, it looks like BeiDou is here to stay. Who would’ve thought, huh?

So yeah, China’s got a lot going on these days. From resilient manufacturing to speeding up dam construction and dominating the navigation game, they’re certainly making waves in the global arena. Keep an eye on them, folks, ’cause you never know what they’ll come up with next. It’s a wild ride, that’s for sure.